Brewers fall to Cubs, lose Knebel in the process (AUDIO)

Jon Lester pitched six innings of shutout ball, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 8-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of a four game series at Miller Park on Thursday night.

Lester struggled in the season opener against Miami, making it through just 3 1/3 innings, but he made up for it on Thursday night.

The Brewers managed just four hits for the game, three off the bat of reserve infielder Jesus Aguilar.

But the Brewers didn’t just lose the game. They lost their all-star closer Corey Knebel after he collapsed on the mound in the 9th inning with a left hamstring injury. Manager Craig Counsell said Knebel will undergo an MRI and will spend some time on the disabled list. How much time is yet to be determined.

Knebel compilred 39 saves last season and had one so far this year.

The Brewers were blanked for the second straight game. They fell to the Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday.

The Cubs got three runs in the second inning off of Brewers starter and loser Brent Suter (1-1). Javier Baez got things rolling with a two-run single. Baez then scored from first on a ground ball that glanced off the glove of Suter, then under the glove of Hernan Perez and in and out of the glove of Lorenzo Cain. Two errors were charged on the play.

The Brewers also played without outfielder Christian Yelich because of right oblique tightness. He was taken out of the game against St. Louis on Wednesday. The Brewers say Yelich is day-to-day.

Brandon Woodruff (0-0) pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight. He’ll face Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-0).

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says Knebel’s injury is tough :16

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said getting down early is hurting the Brewers :19