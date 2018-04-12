Brewers hold off late Cardinal rally for win

Hernan Perez and Eric Thames clubbed solo home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win in the rubber game of their three-game series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Jonathan Villar’s RBI groundout in the fifth proved to be the difference.

Junior Guerra was called up from the minors and pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits for his first win of the season. Matt Albers got the final two outs for his first save.

The Cardinals made it interesting in the ninth inning. Trailing 3-1, Tommy Pham led off the inning with a solo home run off of Brewers left-handed reliever Josh Hader. Hader then struck out Matt Carpenter before giving way to Albers.

Adam Wainwright gave up three runs in seven innings but fell to 0-2. He entered the game with a 15-8 record and 2.31 ERA against the Brewers in his career.

The Cardinals played without starting catcher Yadier Molina who decided to accept the one-game suspension levied against him for his role in a skirmish with Arizona manager Torey Lovullo on Sunday.

The Brewers get Thursday off before opening a 3-game weekend series in New York against the red-hot Mets. New York has won eight straight and entered the day on Thursday with a 10-1 record.