Brewers knock off Cubs in final at bat (AUDIO)

Shortstop Orlando Arcia singled to right against a five-man infield to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Miller Park.

The Brewers have now won four games in their final at-bat this season.

Travis Shaw, who homered for the first time this season in the Brewers four-run fifth inning, said the ninth inning is their inning.

Brandon Woodruff made it through just 3 2/3 innings because of a high pitch count, so the Brewers bullpen was again called on for extra duty and they came through. Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress and Matt Albers took it the rest of the way to preserve the Brewers victory.

The Brewers ended their scoreless inning streak which had reached 22 innings.

Josh Hader singled to left for his first major league hit to start the fifth inning and scored on Eric Thames home run to center, which tied the game 2-2. After a Ryan Braun single, Travis Shaw followed with a home run to right field, giving the Brewers a 4-2 lead.

Chicago came back to tie the game in the sixth when Javy Baez tripled to right-center and then scored on a throwing error by Eric Sogard.

The Brewers evened the series at a game apiece with game three set for Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.

