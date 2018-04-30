Brewers offense stuck in quicksand in Chicago

Through the first eight games against the Chicago, there is still a gap between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs swept the Brewers in their four-game series over the weekend, improving to 7-1 against Milwaukee this season.

Tyler Chatwood and two relievers held the Brewers to a pair of hits in pulling out a 2-0 win on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Zach Davies gave up both runs to take the loss for Milwaukee, their fourth in-a-row.

Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich had the only two hits as the Brewers managed to score just one earned run over the four games and were blanked over the final 20 innings.

In the series, Brewers starting pitchers allowed just seven runs and 18 hits in 23 2/3 innings of work. But the Cubs starters were even better, allowing no earned runs in 27 innings.

Chatwood helped himself offensively, snapping a scoreless tie with a RBI single in the fifth inning. The Cubs scored the other run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Brewers have now been shutout six times in the first month of the season after being blanked just seven times all of last year. The Brewers have been blanked by the Cubs five times in their eight meetings so far this year.

The Brewers open a 3-game series in Cincinnati tonight. Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 3.99) pitches the series opener for the Brewers. Brandon Finnegan (0-2, 8.03) gets the start for the Reds.