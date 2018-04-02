Brittany Zimmermann murder remains open

Monday marks 10 years since Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment.

Police say the Marshfield native called 911 from her cell phone, but the call would be dropped. Dane County dispatch did not call back and when police arrived about 40 minutes later, they found her dead. Still no suspect has been named in the cold case.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says Zimmermann’s case is still an active investigation and would not refer to it as a cold case.

The Zimmermanns are personally offering a $40,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person that killed Brittany.

If you have any information in this case you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-6014.

