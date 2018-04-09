Brogdon set to return for final BC regular season game tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks will still return to the Bradley Center for the upcoming NBA playoffs, but tonight, they’ll play their final regular season game against the Orlando Magic (7 p.m.).

With two games left to go in the regular season, the Bucks expected to get guard Malcolm Brogdon back after suffering a partially torn left quadriceps tendon in early February.

Brogdon had hoped to return sooner, but every attempt to get back on the court was met with some resistance. If all goes well, Monday night against the Magic will be Brogdon’s return. He has missed a total of 30 games so far. The Bucks are 16-14 during that stretch.

The Bucks are tied with the Miami Heat for sixth in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the Washington Wizards. The Heat and Wizards own tiebreaker advantages over the Bucks.

With Brogdon and possibly Matthew Dellavedova (right ankle) returning soon as well, the Bucks feel they can win a playoff series.