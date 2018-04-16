Bucks fall to Boston in overtime in playoff opener (AUDIO)

Khris Middleton’s long buzzer-beating three-pointer forced overtime, but the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t finish the deal, falling to the Boston Celtics 113-107 on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucks were down by 10 points with less than 4 1/2 minutes to play, when they went on a 8-0 run to get back within striking distance. With 11.1 seconds left, Malcolm Brogdon tied the game with a three-pointer.

Boston’s Terry Rozier bounced back to hit a three-pointer of his own with 0.5 seconds left before Middleton responded with his 35-footer to force overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in overtime. Middleton added 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brogdon is the only other Bucks player in double figures with 16 points.

The Bucks didn’t get enough elsewhere. Eric Bledsoe finished with nine points and five turnovers before fouling out in overtime. Tony Snell had 2 points in 33 minutes. Jabari Parker played only 15 minutes and scored two points. Jason Terry played 18 minutes and finished with three points.

The Bucks had 20 turnovers, including eight in the first quarter. The Celtics turned those turnovers into 27 points.

The Celtics had four players who scored 20 or more points in the win, led by Al Horford with 24 points. Terry Rozier added 23. Marcus Morris had 21 points in 35 minutes. Jalen Brown finished with 20 points.

The Bucks and Celtics have a practice day on Monday with game two of the series set for Tuesday night in Boston.

AUDIO: Khris Middleton on his long 3-pointer to force overtime :11

AUDIO: Joe Prunty says they have things to clean up, but it wasn’t all bad :19

AUDIO: Giannis Antetokounmpo on fouling out in overtime :20