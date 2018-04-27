Bucks force a Game 7 in Boston

So far, the home team is undefeated as the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics take their best-of-seven series to Boston’s TD Garden for the final game on Saturday night (7 p.m.).

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 31 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a game six, 97-86 victory over the Celtics at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday night.

The Bucks were playing catch-up in the first half until closing on a 14-2 run to lead 48-39 at halftime.

The Bucks lead grew to 14 points in the second half, but the Celtics used a 20-6 run to tie the score. But they would not take the lead as the Bucks had an answer, jumping back out in front by nine points by the end of the third quarter.

The Celtics climbed back to within two points and the Bucks yet again had the answer. The key blow came after Jaylen Brown missed a three-pointer. Giannis Antetokounmpo gathered the rebound, hit Eric Bledsoe with the outlet, who found Malcolm Brogdon in the corner. He dropped in a three-pointer over Al Horford as the Bucks pulled away for the win.

Brogdon finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Khris Middleton also had 16 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee hasn’t won a playoff series since 2001. To break that string, they will need to beat the Celtics in Boston on Saturday night.