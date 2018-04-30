Bucks head into the offseason with some decisions to make

Following Saturday’s 112-96, game seven loss to the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks are out of the playoffs and contemplating the upcoming decisions they need to make during the offseason.

Bucks players returned to Milwaukee on Sunday to undergo physicals and went through exit interviews before heading out for the summer.

It was a disappointing season for the Bucks (44-38), who for the 17th straight year, failed to advance out of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Malcolm Brogdon told reporters on Sunday that the goal was the Eastern Conference finals. Their first round exit left them well short.

Now Bucks management will have to decide on a head coach. Joe Prunty took over near midseason on an interim basis for the fired Jason Kidd. Now Prunty will have to interview, among others, for the permanent head coaching position.

Since Prunty took over, the Bucks went 21-16 to finish the regular season, then went 3-4 in the playoffs against the Celtics.

The Bucks will also have to decide if they want to keep Jabari Parker, and at what price?

Parker played 31 games this season after rebounding from a second torn ACL. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24 minutes per game in the regular season.