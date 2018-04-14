Bucks open playoffs in Boston on Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t won a NBA playoff series since 2001. They’re hoping to break the long dry spell this season. They’ll open their first round, best-of-7 series with the Celtics in Boston on Sunday.

Last year, the Bucks actually jumped out in front of Toronto two games to one in their opening round series before the Raptors came charging back with three straight wins to send the Bucks to an early exit.

The Bucks go into the playoffs with a healthy roster, something they haven’t had all season long. Guard’s Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova both returned to the lineup this past week which will give the Bucks some experienced depth.

The Bucks have players with playoff experience, but no player has won a playoff series in a Bucks uniform. They’re hoping to change that against the Celtics, starting at noon on Sunday at TD Garden.

Bucks keep 1st round pick

The Bucks lost a tiebreaker to the Miami Heat on Friday, dropping to the 17th spot in the 2018 NBA draft. What that means is the Bucks get to keep their first-round pick that could have gone to the Phoenix Suns as part of the trade that brought Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee and sent Greg Monroe to Phoenix.

The Bucks first-round pick would have gone to the Suns had it fallen between pick number 11-16 this year.

Phoenix will eventually get the Bucks first round pick, but depending on where the Bucks finish, the Suns could have to wait as long as the 2021 season to land that top selection.