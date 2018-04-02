Bucks sign Jennings to multi-year deal

After a pair of 10-day contracts, the Milwaukee Bucks signed point guard Brandon Jennings to a multi-year deal, guaranteeing his contract for the rest of the season, including playoffs. His contract for next season is not guaranteed.

In 10 games with the Bucks this season, Jennings has averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time per game.

Jennings best performance came in his first game back with the Bucks, when he scored 16 points and added 12 assists and eight rebounds. His playing time will likely diminish though as injured point guards Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova are expected to return soon.