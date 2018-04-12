Bucks tip off playoffs Sunday in Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs in Boston on Sunday, April 15, when they take on the Celtics in a noon (CT) tip. The game will be televised nationally on TNT.

The Bucks will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, April 20 (8:30 p.m. CT) and Sunday, April 22 (noon CT).

This is the second straight season that the Bucks have made the postseason, marking the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 campaigns that the Bucks have appeared in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. This is Milwaukee’s 30th playoff appearance in franchise history, and the fourth postseason berth in the last six seasons. The Bucks and Celtics have met five times in the playoffs (most recently in 1987). Milwaukee and Boston tied their 2017-18 season series, 2-2.

Playoff Schedule

April 15, at Boston 12 p.m. TNT

April 17, at Boston 7 p.m. TNT

April 20, at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ESPN

April 22, at Milwaukee 12:00 p.m. ABC

April 24, at Boston TBD TBD

April 26, at Milwaukee TBD TBD

April 28, at Boston TBD TNT