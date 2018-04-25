Cain homers in return to Kansas City

Lorenzo Cain homered while reaching base four times in his return to Kansas City. He helped the Milwaukee Brewers knock off the Royals 5-2 at Kauffman Stadium.

Travis Shaw delivered the big blow with a three-run homer. Ryan Braun also had two hits, walked twice and drove in a run.

Zach Davies worked six innings for the win, improving to 2-2. Matt Albers, Dan Jennings and Jeremy Jeffress combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Salvador Perez homered for the Royals in his return from the disabled list.

The loss goes to Ian Kennedy (1-3). He left after allowing four runs over three innings, taking a liner off his ankle in he third inning. He finished the inning before leaving the game.

The Brewers will be hoping to get some good news today. First baseman Eric Thames jammed his glove hand into the ground to field a ground ball in the eighth and bent his thumb back.

Thames left the game after the inning and is set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. Manager Craig Counsell said they’re a little concerned about the thumb after the game.

Thames has seven home runs in the month of April. If he has to miss time, Jesus Aguilar would take some of the time at first base and it’s possible that Ji-Man Choi could return from the minors.

The Brewers are 15-9 on the season, winners of seven straight games.