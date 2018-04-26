Company official says Foxconn work to begin soon

A top Foxconn executive says the company is ready to begin construction on its factory complex in Racine County. “In the next two or three days, you will hear the news that the actual construction of our site in Racine County will begin,” Louis Woo said Wednesday.

Woo said 90 percent of the contractors hired to build the campus are from Wisconsin, and ten percent of them are from Racine County. Woo took part in a panel discussion with Vice President Mike Pence in Milwaukee Wednesday.

Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant. The plant could employ up 13,000 people in the manufacture of liquid crystal display screens.

Also on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved allowing the City of Racine to divert Lake Michigan water to Mount Pleasant for the Foxconn facility,