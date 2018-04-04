Dallet wins state Supreme Court seat

Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet defeated Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock Tuesday, for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Elections for state Supreme Court are officially nonpartisan, but each candidate in this race had clear partisan backing.

Dallet, the candidate favored by liberals and Democrats, defeated Screnock, supported by conservatives and Republicans, to win a 10 year term on the court.

The 48-year-old Dallet won the seat being vacated by Justice Michael Gableman, a key member of the court’s conservative majority.

She defeated Screnock 57 percent to 42 percent.

Wisconsin voters also rejected a statewide referendum question on whether to eliminate the office of State Treasurer, which has been largely stripped of official duties.