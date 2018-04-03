Election Day in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Election Commission is seeing some higher than average turnout in early and absentee voting ahead of today’s election. Up for a vote today is the state Supreme Court race, a vote to keep or eliminate the office of state treasurer, and your local city and county races.

While the Commission doesn’t make predictions on potential voter turnout, Spokesman Reid Magney says county clerks already have around 100,000 absentee ballots submitted for the spring election. “In 2017 there were 77,959. We’re looking at maybe a quarter more than last time.”

Magney is careful to note that the increase in absentee voting is not a guarantee of an increase in potential turn out. “That may take away people that may come out on election day. So it isn’t always an indication that turnout is going to be bigger, it could just be a shift.”

“Typically, a spring election turnout runs in the neighborhood of 20%. A governor’s election like we’re having this November is generally a 50% turnout. A presidential turnout is in the high 60’s to low 70’s,” says Magney. “So that gives you some relative ideas of what turnout is like.”

If you are heading out to the polls today, Magney says that you shouldn’t be discouraged by the snow falling across most of Wisconsin. “Don’t feel you have to rush to get there. You shouldn’t have to worry about lines. Give the plows a chance to do their jobs, and don’t forget to bring your ID.”

You can find out more about your local voting place and see your ballot online at https://myvote.wi.gov