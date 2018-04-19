Elections Commission approves security spending

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved spending on new elections security. The commission voted to proceed with hiring up to six new staffers, purchasing authentication software to improve security in the voter registration database, and contracting with IT specialists to address security needs. Commission spokesman Reid Magney

“We hope to have these things done in the next several months,” Commission spokesman Reid Magney said. “Hopefull before the August elections, and certainly before November.”

Magney says none of the changes should have a noticeable impact on the voting experience at local polling places. “If we do everything right, voters won’t notice anything.”

There is additional money available from a $7 million federal grant. Magney says the commission will be asking for input from county clerks and the public, on how to spend the rest of it.