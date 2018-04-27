Evacuation order lifted in Superior

The Husky oil refinery fire in Superior is out. Touring the area Thursday night, Governor Walker praised first responders. “As much as you don’t to have this in any community, any time you don’t have a fatality after an explosion like this, any time you don’t have a fatality that’s a remarkable success story.”

In Superior looking at the damage from the air. Now headed out to meet with local officials on the ground. pic.twitter.com/o2yx15TNNg — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) April 27, 2018

An evacuation order has been lifted, but Superior schools are still closed today. “In one of the largest disasters this community has ever seen, everybody’s going home the next day,” Mayor Jim Paine said Friday.

Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger said crews from his department and neighboring Duluth remain on the scene of Thursday’s explosions and fires at the Husky Refinery. The 11 employees who were injured are expected to be released from hospitals today.