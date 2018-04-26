Evacuations ordered in Superior

The fire has reignited at Husky Refinery in Superior, Wisconsin following an initial explosion around 10:00 Thursday morning. Superior Police Chief Alexander Nicholas told TV station WDIO evacuations are underway “The city of Superior is implementing an evacuation ten miles south of the refinery so pretty much all of south-end of Superior and some areas to the east of that and two miles north of this refinery. We are currently evacuating the schools that fall in that perimeter.”

EVACUATION NOTICE DUE TO SUPERIOR WI REFINERY FIRE – PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THIS DANGEROUS SITUATION! pic.twitter.com/sYImretM6N — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 26, 2018

At last check, 15 people were injured in the initial explosion and no fatalities reported. Nicholas said the evacuation is precautionary. “Right now there isn’t any immediate threat or health concern to the kids, but we do want to err on the side of caution and get people out of the areas that could be potentially affected by this fire and the smoke it is generating and so on.”-

The Husky Refinery is located on the southeast side of the Lake Superior city of about 26,000 residents. Nicholas said area residents will have to be patient. “I’m not a firefighter or knowledgeable in these areas, but I’m told this fire will likely burned until the fuel is consumed and that could be a couple of days.”

MNN