Explosion at Superior oil refinery

Initial reports from a mid-morning explosion at the Husky Refinery in Superior indicate that at least 20 people have been transported to local hospitals.

The Superior Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 10:00 a.m.

According to CBS3 Duluth, hospitals are preparing to treat victims of the explosion. St. Luke’s spokespeople issued the following statement:

“St. Luke’s has set up an incident command center and we are fully prepared to receive patients from the explosion at the refinery in Superior. We will continue to keep you informed as the situation evolves.”

Dan Williams the executive director of the Northland Chapter of the Red Cross said they have sent Red Cross volunteers to the area to assist on location.

KDAL