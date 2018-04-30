Five Badgers selected in NFL Draft

Last season, the Wisconsin Badgers had three players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, including two in the first round.

Fast forward to 2018 and the Badgers didn’t have any players go in the first round, let alone the first two days of the draft. But five Badgers heard their names called on the third and final day.

Cornerback Nick Nelson popped up first, selected with the 10th pick of round four by the Oakland Raiders. Nelson was the 11th defensive back taken in the draft and the first by the Raiders.

Tight end Troy Fumagalli went in round five to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos already have five tight ends on their roster, including former Badger Austin Traylor. Paul Chryst’s brother Geep Chryst, coaches the tight ends in Denver.

Safety Natrell Jamerson was the third Badger selected, taken in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints. Jamerson finished fifth in tackles with 51 for the Badgers last season.

Linebacker Jack Cichy, who missed all of last season and the final seven games of 2016, was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round.

Outside linebacker Leon Jacobs was taken by Jacksonville with the 12th pick in round seven. Jacobs played a FBS record 59 games for the Badgers.

Three more Badgers were signed to undrafted free-agent deals after the draft ended on Saturday. Defensive end Alec James and fullback Austin Ramesh were both signed by Arizona and linebacker Garret Dooley signed with the Minnesota Vikings.