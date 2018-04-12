Fond du Lac County Sheriff critical of violent sex offender placement

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mick Fink says a Marinette County judge’s order placing a violent sex offender in Fond du Lac County beginning next Monday is out of line. “He’s off the rails on this he’s flying by the seat of the pants. Did not follow the old 980 nor did he follow the new law that Scott Walker signed on the 30th,” Fink told KFIZ.

Fink says statute requirements and a new law require placement of such offenders in the county they were convicted in, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Butler committed his crimes in Marinette County. It’s the sixth time in the last three years there has been a battle over placing an out-of-county sex offender at the residence in the Town of Eldorado.

Fink took a petition to Marinette County Tuesday asking that judge to reconsider his decision. He said the only option is to ask a Fond du Lac County judge for a temporary injunction halting the placement.