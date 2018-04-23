Former Brewers Coach Nelson Passes

Davey Nelson, a member of the Milwaukee Brewers family since 2001 and a former Major League All-Star infielder, passed away on Monday after battling a long illness. He was 73.

Nelson joined the Brewers in 2001 as roving minor league outfield instructor and became the Major League first base coach for the Brewers in 2003. In 2006, he moved into a broadcasting (Fox Sports Wisconsin analyst) and front office role for the organization. Prior to joining the Brewers, Nelson spent time with the White Sox, A’s, Expos and Indians in coaching roles.

A 10-year Major League veteran, Nelson played from 1968-77 as an infielder with the Indians, Senators, Rangers and Royals. In 1973, he was an American League All-Star with Texas as he hit .286 with 43 stolen bases in 142 games.

Nelson served on the board of directors for Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa, an organization that serves as a home to over 50 children who are either orphaned or do not have a stable family situation. His annual golf tournament has helped raise significant funding for the organization.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Open Arms Home for Children are suggested for those looking to honor Davey Nelson’s memory. Contributions can be made online at openarmshome.com.