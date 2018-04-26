Former UW-Oshkosh leaders face felony charges

Prosecutors are charging a former chancellor and vice chancellor at UW-Oshkosh with illegally shifting money to the UW-Oshkosh Foundation.

The state justice department filed five counts of felony misconduct in office against retired Chancellor Richard Wells and Thomas Sonnleitner. They’re accused of taking million of dollars of university money, and putting it toward projects through the Foundation. They included the Alumni Welcome and Conference Center, the Foundation’s hotel renovation plans, and a biodigester in Rosendale.

The state started the criminal investigation in August of 2016. Wells retired in the fall of 2014.

WHBY