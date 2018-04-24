Foxconn says it’s been issued air permits for Racine County plant

Foxconn Technology Group says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued air permits need for its $10 billion display manufacturing campus planned for Racine County.

That’s according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Taiwanese company.

Foxconn is pleased that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) has issued air permits that are needed for the state-of-the-art advanced display manufacturing campus that we are building in Racine County. Issuance of these permits allows our planning efforts to continue to move forward, and we are excited to see the project make important progress. The recent public consultation on the permits allowed the public to offer comments, and we were pleased at the strong show of support for our project.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build the manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant. It’s contract with the state is the result of a $3 billion dollar incentive package. Foxconn would have to create 13,000 jobs to get the full incentive.