Get ready for storms with annual Severe Weather Awareness week

It’s time to refresh your severe weather plan as Wisconsin gets ready for Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Beckett says this is a chance for everyone to get back in the habit of preparing for storms. “Storms pop up suddenly and produce a tornado and produce a tornado and can put lives in danger very quickly. So it’s important to be aware of that and respond quickly.”

The state’s annual tornado drills are set for Thursday. “That test lets broadcasters, schools, businesses and families practice their severe weather response plans. It also gives local agencies a chance to test their equipment,” says Beckett. “The goal is to test all the electronic alert systems that will help protect people when a dangerous storm is approaching.”

The mock tornado watch and warning will run from 1 pm to 2 pm on Thursday, and a second tornado warning is set for 6:45 pm.

You should also be sure that you’re able to get severe weather alerts from multiple devices and sources. Becketts says relying on one source can be dangerous. “Sirens can’t always be heard in doors. Cell phones, some people may not see the alert when it comes across. If people have a weather radio in their home, they want to make sure that’s working so that if they’re not paying attention to the TV at the time, that alert may come off.”

Beckett says having a NOAA weather radio in your home is an excellent way to receive important severe weather alerts and can keep you safe in the event of severe weather.

There were 23 tornado touchdowns in the state in 2017, with the most severe touchdown being an EF3 tornado that traveled 83 miles through Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Price Counties, killing one person and causing widespread damage.

You can find tips and hints on keeping yourself and your family safe online at https:/ready.wi.gov.