GOP Senate candidates set to debate

The two Republican candidates who hope to challenge U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin this fall will square off for the first time tonight. The debate between state Senator Leah Vukmir and management consultant Kevin Nicholson is hosted by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity.

The debate will be livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page.

Wisconsin Republicans will endorse a candidate at their state convention, May 11-13 in Milwaukee. The winner of the August 14 primary will face Baldwin in November.