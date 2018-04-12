Green Bay police investigate shots fired

Green Bay Police say three people are in custody, and one is still being sought, after shots were reportedly fired Wednesday afternoon. Police Captain Kevin Warych said officers “did find evidence on the scene that a shooting did occur” near Green Bay West High School.

Officers responding to the area in the 900 block of Shawano Avenue attempted a traffic stop. Three three people got out and ran, while the driver remained with the vehicle. Two of the the people who ran, and the driver of the vehicle, were taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a handgun, but they are still searching for another gun involved. Four schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

WTAQ