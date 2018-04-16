Green Bay region gets historic snowfall

Although road crews in Brown County have been working hard to clear the way for today’s commute, they’re advising drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

With gusting winds and blowing snow through the weekend Paul Fontecchio, Brown County Director of Public Works, tells FOX 11 crews will be working today and even into Tuesday.

“The crews work 12 hours on 12 hours off. But even with this wind and this type of storm intensity, there is no way to keep up.”

Green Bay resident Nicole Marchand was out and about Sunday.

She said she had no choice but to drive despite the dangerous road conditions because of work. “I’ve lived in Green Bay for 25 years now and don’t remember getting this much snow this quick and with the wind totally disabling an area.”

Fontecchio said the department will not be treating the roads with sand or salt until they finish plowing and they hope to have that started by Tuesday.

The weekend blizzard also affected travel heading out of the Green Bay–Austin Straubel International Airport. All flights heading out Sunday were either canceled or delayed.

WTAQ