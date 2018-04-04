Happ to enter NBA Draft without an agent

As expected, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ announced on Tuesday that he will enter the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. Happ is still waiting to get a picture of where he stands with respect to a potential selection.

Happ averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 rebounds a game for the Badgers last season.

Happ has until June 11 to withdraw his name and return to Madison for another season. The Draft is set to take place on June 21.

For Happ, it’s simple. If he is not projected to be taken in the first round, he’ll return to Wisconsin.