Heavy snows help end dry spell for parts of Wisconsin

There’s an upside to all that snow parts of Wisconsin saw over the weekend: an end to dry conditions in the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Halbach says that the heavy wet snow that blanketed central and eastern Wisconsin is going to help quench the soil and put a cap on an abnormally dry winter. “I’m sure everyone who was out shoveling that snow this weekend knows that it was a very high liquid content type snow.”

Parts of the state we seeing abnormally dry conditions this winter, and Halbach says a late season snowfall is just what the state needed, even if it came exceptionally late. “Just having the precipitation this time of year is always a good thing. You want to get a little bit of moisture in the ground before the plants go in.”

Even better news for farmers and gardeners is that most of the moisture in that snow is going to stay put. Halbach says temperatures are expected to be mild over the next week or so. “So it’s a nice gradual melting of the snow that’s out there, rather than getting one big heavy rainfall and and then it’s all melting and heading into the rivers right away.”

Some more snow is expected to fall Wednesday across parts of Wisconsin, with milder spring temperatures expected for the next week after that.