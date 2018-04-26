Husky fire could burn for days

A plume of oily black smoke was visible for miles, after a series of explosions and fires rocked Superior’s Husky Energy oil refinery on Thursday.

The incident forced evacuations and sent at least 11 injured people to hospitals in Superior and Duluth. One of those was a serious blast injury.

Because of the intensity of the fire, firefighters are not going to try to put it out, and Superior Police chief Nick Alexander said it could burn for several days.

An official with Husky Energy said the fire began with a leak of asphalt, which is one of the products the refinery produces. The Red Cross is working to place evacuees in Twin Ports hotels.