Kidd, Allen both headed for Basketball Hall of Fame

Jason Kidd and Ray Allen, two people with Milwaukee Bucks ties, are headed for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Allen is a 10-time all-star and spent his first six-plus seasons with the Bucks and goes down as one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.

Kidd also had a great career as a point guard and most recently coached the Milwaukee Bucks before being fired during this current season.

Kidd and Allen are joined by Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.

The 2018 class was unveiled before the Final Four semifinals in San Antonio.