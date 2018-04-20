Madison fugitive found hiding in wall

A fugitive is in custody after being found hiding in a Madison residence. Thirty-three-year-old Jeremy Waugh of Madison was found hiding in a space behind a false wall, inside a closet in the home of his friend Tracy Martinez.

Dane County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service served a search warrant Wednesday. Waugh was arrested on domestic violence charges and a probation hold.

He struggled with deputies, resulting in an added charge of resisting. Martinez was also arrested and charged with harboring and aiding a felon. Her two children, ages 7 and 11, were home at the time.

WIBA