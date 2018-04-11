Madison will remove memorial to Confederate POWS

The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday to remove a monument to Confederate prisoners of war from the city-owned Forest Hill Cemetery.

The large cenotaph that bears the names of soldiers buried there will be offered to the Wisconsin Historical Society or the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial.

The unanimous vote was taken after the council received three recommendations from different commissions.

Before the vote, a number of citizens spoke on both sides of the issue. There’s no word yet on when the monument will be taken down.

A smaller plaque was removed in 2017. It, too, will be offered to the State Historical Society or Wisconsin Veterans Memorial.

WIBA