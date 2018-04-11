Marathon County passes metallic mining ordinance

Marathon County has unanimously approved a metallic mining ordinance.

The ordinance regulates mining in the county before a new state law goes into effect July 1st that allows metallic mining in Wisconsin.

County Board Supervisor John Robinson says he believes this ordinance passing is a good first step. “What this does is lays out the framework or the foundation of which we’ll evaluate those permits for mining itself. It creates a process that’s understood,” said Robinson. “It also creates a number of funds that will be protective of the environment and address issues.”

Robinson went on to go into further detail about the funds that are created. “It creates a groundwater trust fund to compensate people who have water draw downs or contaminated wells. It creates a local road reimbursement fund. It creates a property evaluation fund. And, it creates a political subdivision fund to offset some of the costs associated with local and municipal government with a mine,” he said.

Robinson says this is just the start and that the board does have until July to make additional changes to the ordinance that they would like.

A gold deposit that is known as the Easton Reef Deposit has received a lot of attention since the mining moratorium bill was passed.

Toronto-based Aquila Resources has expressed interest in opening a gold and copper mine in the eastern part of Marathon County.

