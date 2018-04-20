Marquette to open new home against UMBC

The last time we saw Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC), the 16-seed was busy beating number-1 seed Virginia 74-54 in the NCAA Tournament back in March.

The Retrievers will provide the opposition for the Marquette Golden Eagles on November 6 in their first ever game at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

Whitefish Bay’s Joe Sherburne will be a senior for UMBC next season. The 6’6 forward averaged 10.7 points a game for the Retrievers last season.

The Golden Eagles bid to land a spot in the NCAA Tournament field fell short.