Measles exposure in La Crosse area

Residents in La Crosse County and those who travelled through the area last week may have been exposed to the measles virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the La Crosse County Health Department put out an advisory that someone from Missouri who had measles stayed in an Onalaska hotel and made some stops in both La Crosse and Trempealeau County.

La Crosse County health department director Jen Rombalski says says anyone who’s not vaccinated against the measles and has been through the area needs to stay put in their home and call their doctor. “Don’t go to the healthcare provider because we don’t want to have any additional spread of the disease, and you would need to find out what to do next from your healthcare provider.”

She says this just confirms exactly how important getting your vaccinations is. “By having folks that are vaccinated, it helps us not have to deal with cases like this. So this is just a good reminder that making sure you’re up to date on vaccinations doesn’t just help you and your family, it helps your community too.”

Rombalski says that measles is extremely contagious and that just being in the same building as someone who has the disease can spread it. Here is a list of dates and place that the victim in the case visited while contagious.

Comfort Inn: 1223 Crossing Meadows Dr, Onalaska 4/13/18 – 4/16/18

Dollar Tree: 2910 Market Place, Onalaska 4/14/18

St. Mary’s Catholic Church: 20344 W Ridge Ave, Galesville 4/15/18 10:00 am – 1:30 pm

Champions Riverside Resort: W16751 Pow Wow Lane, Galesville 4/15/18 12:30pm – 5:00pm

Fairfield Inn: 434 3rd St S, La Crosse 4/15/18 6:30 pm – 12:00 midnight

Texas Roadhouse: 4310 WI-16, La Crosse 4/15/18 9:00pm – 11:15pm

Beedle’s Bar & Restaurant: W24966 State Rd 54/93 in Galesville, 4/13/18 7:30p-10:30p

Health care providers who come across a confirmed case of measles should isolate the patient and immediately report suspected cases to the local public health agency.