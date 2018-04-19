Mendez enters not guilty plea in wife’s 1982 death

Robin Mendez has entered a not guilty plea to felony charges of first-degree murder in the 1982 death of his wife Barbara. The plea was entered in a Rhinelander court room Thursday morning.

Police believe Mendez struck his wife with some kind of blunt-force object at the Park City Credit Union where she worked, then manipulated their daughters to providing an alibi for him.

Online court records indicate Mendez will continue to be held on a quarter-million dollars bond. A status update in the case is set for June 20th.

Family members have long had their suspicions that Mendez was somehow behind the murder. His daughters reached out to investigators in Oneida County several years ago about bringing in cable television’s Cold Justice team to help build the case. Investigators began working in the area in January of this year to re-examine evidence, which led to Robin’s arrest in February.

