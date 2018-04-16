Mets earn walk-off win over the Brewers

Wilmer Flores clubbed a walk-off game winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Mets earned a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday.

Brandon Nimmo tied the game in the sixth with a solo shot of his own, off of rookie Taylor Williams. Jeremy Jeffress and Dan Jennings followed with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to help the Brewers get to the ninth still knotted at 2-2 before Albers came on to work the ninth inning.

Noah Syndergaard struck out 11 over 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball and Jeurys Familia earned the win. The Mets took the rubber match and improved to 12-2.

Matt Albers was charged with the loss for Milwaukee after giving up the losing run.

Jesus Aguilar and Lorenzo Cain scored on an error as the Brewers fell to 8-8.

It was the second one-run loss in the series for the Brewers, who have become all too familiar with tight games in the early going this season. They finished 3-3 on their road trip that took them to St. Louis and New York.

The Brewers return home to open a series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park tonight.