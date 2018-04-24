Mike Pence in Wisconsin Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Wisconsin Wednesday. Pence will do three events in Milwaukee – a speech promoting recently enacted tax cuts at an event sponsored by America First Policies, a pro-President Trump group, a roundtable organized by the America First Action super PAC, and a campaign fundraising dinner for Governor Scott Walker.

The roundtable will include Republican Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman, Foxconn special assistant Louis Woo, and Job Creators Network chief executive Alfredo Ortiz.

The vice president is scheduled to arrive at General Mitchell International Airport at 3:30 p.m.