Miley to join Brewers rotation on Wednesday

Wade Miley was expected to open the season in the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation, until a groin injury late in camp derailed that plan.

Miley is healthy again, coming off a solid outing Friday night in a rehab stint in Biloxi. Miley blanked Birmingham on two hits over six innings with 11 strikeouts and the Brewers announced that Miley will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. Brent Suter will move to the bullpen to make room.

The Brewers will have to make room for Miley on the major league roster and the team’s 40-man roster.

Suter pitched out of the bullpen for the Brewers last season, so he does have some experience there.