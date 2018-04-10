Milwaukee reporter arrested in fight at Miller Park

A Milwaukee TV reporter is making news of his own. Police say A.J. Bayatpour of WITI-TV caused “a significant injury” to Ben Jordan, a reporter for WTMJ-TV.

Bayatpour allegedly made disparaging remarks about Jordon’s girlfriend, also a reporter for WITI. Bayatpour struck Jordon during the ensuing argument, according to a police report.

It happened last Friday in the stands of Miller Park. Neither reporter was covering the game between the Brewers and Cubs. WITI has taken Bayatpour off the air while police investigate.

Bayatpour was arrested on charges of substantial battery. Prosecutors will consider whether to file formal charges.