Missing man’s body found in Marathon motel

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man found dead in a Marathon motel room. He’s 28-year-old Brian Kienast.

The victim was from Adams County, and had been reported missing last November.

His remains were found last week inside a closet in a motel room above the Village Inn in Marathon. It’s unclear how long he’d been there. The cause of death still hasn’t been determined.

“We do not know why he was in the village or the circumstances for his death,” Lt. Jeff Stefonek told WAOW-TV.

His death is being investigated as suspicious. Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriffs department at 715 261-1200.

