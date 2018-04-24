Mom charged with OWI allegedly had 12-year-daughter in lap

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski is charging a woman who was driving drunk with her 12-year-old daughter on her lap, doing the steering. Amanda Hauke was arrested along Interstate 43 in March.

“We’re talking I-43,” Urmanski said. “We have vehicles that are allowed to travel 70 miles per hour. Doing so with a 12-year-old on your lap is not good, even if you’re sober. But if you’re impaired — even worse.”

Hauke at first denied having her daughter on her lap, but Urmanski says police have video of the girl steering. Hauke is charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and first-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a minor in the vehicle, both misdemeanors. She has also been charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety.