Nelson suffers torn meniscus

Former Wisconsin Badger defensive back Nick Nelson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during a private workout with an NFL team. Nelson suffered the injury during a workout that occurred inside the McClain Center on the UW Campus. He is expected to be out three to four months.

Nelson has been projected to be picked between the second and fourth rounds in the NFL Draft, which is set for April 26-28.

Nelson said the injury isn’t serious and he expects to be ready to go for the start of NFL Training Camps.

Nelson started all 14 games for the Badgers last season and set a UW single-season record for passes broken up with 21. He helped Wisconsin finish fifth nationally in passing yards allowed (163.6 per game).