New tests could help identify FdL County body

There may be some more answers, in the case of a Fond du Lac County “Jane Doe.” Investigators have have new sketches of the unknown woman was found dead in 2008.

They’re also planning to exhume the body, in hopes that new forensic technology will help them identify her. They believe she was between 15 and 21 years old.

Deer hunters discovered her body in a shallow creek in the the southern part of the county.

Sheriff’s deputies hope the tests could pinpoint geographic regions where she might have lived. They might also give them clues about the color of her eyes, hair, and skin.

WHBY