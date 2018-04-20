NFL Schedule: Packers have difficult midseason stretch

The Green Bay Packers will open and close the 2018 NFL regular season at Lambeau Field. The NFL released the Packers 2018 schedule on Thursday

The Packers will open up in Prime Time on September 9, against the rival Chicago Bears in a 7:20 kickoff on NBC. The Packers will host the Vikings in week 2 (Sept. 16) and play three of their first four games at home. They’ll also play three of their final five games at Lambeau Field, capped off on December 30 against the Detroit Lions.

In between, the Packers will have a difficult test. Following a week seven bye, the Packers will make visits to Los Angeles (Rams) and New England.

The Packers return home to host Miami on Sunday, Nov. 11, then play road games at Seattle and Minnesota the following two weeks. The game in Seattle (Thurs. Nov. 15) comes just four days after the home game against the Dolphins.

The schedule has five Prime Time games on it, including a Monday Night Football home game against San Francisco in Week Six (Oct. 15).

The Packers three games in December at Lambeau Field come against indoor teams. They’ll face Arizona on December 2, Atlanta on Dec. 9 and Detroit on Dec. 30.

Preseason dates and times

In conjunction with the release of the regular season schedule, the Packers released the dates and times of their four preseason games. They’ll play back-to-back Thursday night games against Tennessee (Aug. 9) and Pittsburgh (Aug. 16) at Lambeau Field.

They’ll face Oakland in the third preseason game on Friday, Aug. 24 and close out at Kansas City on Thursday, Aug. 30.