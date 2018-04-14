Packers announce the signing of Davon House

The Green Bay Packers made official on Friday, the signing of defensive back Davon House to a one-year contract and the release of linebacker David Talley.

House was a fourth round draft pick of the Packers in the 2011 draft. He has played in 84 career games with 45 starts with the Packers, including 12 starts last season.

House dealt with hamstring, thigh, back and shoulder injuries last season, but was an excellent locker room influence for the teams other young corners, including the team’s top pick a year ago, Kevin King.

House gave up three touchdown passes last season and tied with Damarious Randall for most passes of 20 or more yards allowed with five. But he finished with four missed tackles, which was the second-fewest of any of the team’s top defensive backs.

House had his best season in 2015, finishing with a league-high 23 pass break-ups and four interceptions with Jacksonville.