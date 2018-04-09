Packers’ Davis arrested for making bomb joke

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested Sunday and charged with making “criminal threats” after joking about a bomb at Los Angeles International Airport. The charge is a misdemeanor.

According to reports, the 24-year-old Davis was arrested after an attendant asked Davis some normal security questions about his luggage. Davis then reportedly turned to his female traveling companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives. He was then taken into custody and released on his own recognizance with a court appearance set for May 3.

The Packers are aware of the matter and said they are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.

Davis is a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of California. He took over the role as the teams primary kick and punt returner. Davis ranked third in the NFL in punt return average last season at 12 yards a return. His long was for 65 yards against the Cleveland Browns last December.